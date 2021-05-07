guide

How To Solve Resident Evil Village Bell Puzzle | Guide

by Liana Ruppert on May 07, 2021 at 04:15 PM

Resident Evil Village is here and it wouldn't be a new game in the iconic Capcom horror franchise if there weren't a few puzzles to power through. For those attempting to solve the bell puzzle in Castle Dimitrescu, there are a few things you need to know. To help, here is our Resident Evil Village bell puzzle in the Atelier room guide. 

Resident Evil Village Bell Puzzle, How To Solve

This particular puzzle is in the Atelier you will come across in Lady Dimitrescu's massive castle. This will require you to find five hidden bells, a task that you'll see when you find a half-written note on the painting atop an easel in the Atelier room. The note will advise Ethan Winters (poor guy) to ring all five bells at once. I know how that sounds, daunting right? Don't worry, you don't actually have to ring them all at the same time, that would be impossible. Instead, you'll hit each bell and this will cause the torch on the top of each to light up. You can trigger the torch at the top being lit up by either hitting it with a melee attack or with a bullet from your preferred gun. It's pretty simple, you just have to actually find the bells first. That's where we come in.

You'll start your journey in the Atelier room, which you'll find adjacent to the Hall of Joy in the castle. You'll run by this area a few times, so you can't miss it. You'll know you're in the right spot because this is where the easel is found, which kickstarts the entire puzzle mission to begin with.

First bell

The first bell is very easy to spot. Directly across from where you entered into this room, you'll see a male bust. Next to it, you'll see the first bell. I recommend hitting it with your knife to conserve some ammo, but there is ammo in the cabinet in the room if you feel shoot-happy.

Second bell

The second bell will be found on that same side where you will spot a space where there should be a painting. In this cap, there are cogs that you'll see that will move. Every few moments, the second bell will be seen. This one, you'll want to shoot (and shoot quickly). 

Third bell

If you opted into getting the ammo in the cabinet (you'll need to melee it to access the coveted restock inside), you'll see another bell in front of another painting. This painting has a gold frame, you can't miss it. Hit that bell to trigger the torch, and then it's time to do a little more exploring. 

Fourth bell

The nearby stairs are your next destination. Go up and go towards the window on the opposite side. If you look outwards, you'll see the fourth bell. You can shoot it through the window, so make sure you have ammo to spare.

Final bell

And we're almost done! See? Not so hard! In this same area, you'll note a gorgeous chandelier. You can't melee this either, but if you shoot it? You'll make it move and when that happens, you'll note the final hidden bell. Shoot that to trigger the torch and you'll immediately hear a door opening inside yet another painting, this time of Lady D herself. Once this passageway is open, you're done! Try not to die.

Happy hunting! 

