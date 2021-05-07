guide

How To Solve Resident Evil Village Abandoned Stone Statue Puzzle | Guide

by Liana Ruppert on May 07, 2021 at 05:04 PM

Resident Evil Village has a few puzzles that players will encounter, including one that involves stone statues. This one is tricky at first, but it's definitely one of those that once it clicks? It clicks. Without further ado, here is what you need to know in order to solve the Resident Evil Village abandoned stone statue puzzle. 

How to solve Resident Evil Village abandoned stone statue puzzle

Getting out of Lady Dimitrescu's castle is.. a pain in the butt. You've got murderous vampires, you've got hallways that all look the same, decrepit floors that also want to kill you because life sucks. It's a lot. Luckily, the puzzles don't have to be an added frustration for those that may be looking for some help so that they can carry on with the (amazing) story. 

For this particular puzzle, you'll find it on the second floor of the castle, an area you will be annoyingly familiar with during your time in Village. The area you need to be in is called the Hall of Ablution, a place that you'll find once crossing the courtyard after exiting the main hall. There is a door to the right of the courtyard, make it up towards that and you'll find a set of stairs. Follow the stairs up, go down the hallway and enter the third door on your left. 

At first, this puzzle confused the heck out of me, so if you're lost: don't worry, you're not alone. The good news is that it's not as complicated as it actually looks. The better news is that we're here to walk you through it. 

When entering the Ablution area, you will immediately see four statues and an ominous puddle of blood in the middle (vampires, remember?). The statues can be rotated from left to right in order to pivot them to where they need to be facing in order to solve this particular puzzle. Let's get started: 

Before touching any of the statues, go to directly across from where you entered into this room until you are in front of a bronze plaque. The message reads, "Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances, to give their lords their bounty sown, so that soon the wine may flow." 

Don't you just hate riddles? Luckily, this is pretty cut and dry when you actually see each individual statue: 

Statue #1 Man Riding A Horse

Statue #2 Beggars

Statue #3 Wine Glass Woman (Yeah, girl, get it)

Statue #4 Wine Bottle Woman (She knows what's up)

As per the riddle, you're going to have the women with the wine facing one another with the man riding a horse facing the statue with the woman directly in front of him. Finally, you're going to move the statue with the beggars and make it so it is facing directly at the statue with the man riding a horse and voila! You've solved the puzzle. You'll know you got it right when the pool begins to drain down and then a new passageway will open up to you. Take to the stairs and then get ready to fight for your life. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

Resident Evil Village Review – Painting The Ghost Town Red

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

News
Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

News
BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

News
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

News
Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

Destiny 2 Players Find Hidden Code In Season Of The Splicer Trailer For An In-Game Freebie

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Revealed With The Trilogy Cast Reuniting Once More

News
New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings