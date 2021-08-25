gamescom 2021
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/nzaHfpL2AdA

Far Cry 6 Gets New Story Trailer, Villain Castillo Remains Big Focus

by Jason Guisao on Aug 25, 2021 at 02:41 PM

Who is Far Cry 6’s Antón Castillo? An extended story trailer that premiered at Gamescom today attempts to answer the question, but armed guards cut the answer short. Castillo, played by Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito, kills without question for the greater good of the Yaran people and to set an example for his young son, Diego.

An in-game interviewer brings up the slave labor camps that Castillo uses to mass-produce a commodity called Viviro, the most effective cancer treatment. And when that same interviewer reminds Castillo of his adolescent imprisonment and a decade-long stint of hard labor, this enrages him, “When Yara becomes paradise, my methods – no one will care.” It’s safe to say that the casting team was lucky to get out of there alive.

Protagonist Dani Rojas, however, sees through Castillo’s lies. A guerrilla revolutionary directly affected by the dictator’s hyper-violent tendencies, they set out with a group of ragtag mercenaries to wrest Yara from cruel control. Cute and dangerous pets, as well as a bevy of hand-crafted weapons, might make the battle for freedom all the more interesting. Of course, a story of this nature can have some real-world implications. Narrative director Navid Khavari has directly stated that Far Cry 6 is a political game:

“The conversations and research done on the perspectives of those who fought revolutions in the late 1950s, early 1960s, and beyond are absolutely reflected in our story and characters. But if anyone is seeking a simplified, binary political statement specifically on the current political climate in Cuba, they won’t find it. I am from a family that has endured the consequences of revolution. I have debated revolution over the dinner table my entire life. I can only speak for myself, but it is a complex subject that should never be boiled down to one quote.”

Far Cry 6 releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, and Mac on October 7.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Far Cry 6cover

Far Cry 6

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

News
New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion