gamescom 2021

Check Out Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy In Genshin Impact

by Daniel Tack on Aug 25, 2021 at 03:10 PM

Aloy comes to Genshin Impact for PlayStation players on September 1. If you’re not on PlayStation, don’t worry too much – she’ll be available to everyone in the game with the patch after 2.1 with 2.2. Until then, Aloy is going to be exclusive for Sony players. At today’s Gamescom 2021 presentation, players were treated to a brief trailer that showcases her powerful abilities. 

For a complete breakdown of all of Aloy’s moves, check out the official PlayStation blog here. However, reading about her moveset is one thing – seeing it is quite another. Check out the fluid animations and smooth attacks as Horizon Zero Dawn’s heroine comes into the world of Teyvat in the trailer below! Depending on how the tweet appears, you may need to click into it to watch.

Anyone Adventurer Rank 20 or above can get Aloy in their group for free, so you won’t have to worry about dealing with Genshin Impact’s gacha system in order to acquire her. With all kinds of freezy, frozen fun to sling around with bombs and arrows, Aloy could easily become an awesome ranged Cryo staple for players to include in their rosters. However, well-established players probably already have a dedicated Cryo slot that isn’t going to be shaken, not even for Aloy. 

That said, in any kind of gacha game, a free five-star quality character is nothing to turn down, especially when it’s Aloy. This first crossover character could signal a willingness for MiHoYo to explore travelers from other games and IP, which would be quite interesting in the beautiful universe of Genshin Impact.

Check out our full Genshin Impact review here.

