Psychonauts 2's Development Chronicled In 32-Part Documentary Series

2 Player Productions, the film crew behind the acclaimed Double Fine Adventure! series chronicling the making of Double Fine Productions’ Broken Age, has suddenly released a new documentary series following the development of Psychonauts 2. Best of all, you can watch every episode right now.

The series, called PsychOdyssey, consists of a whopping 32 episodes, all of which are available to watch for free on Double Fine’s YouTube channel. Double Fine Adventure! earned praise for its raw, intimate look at the good, bad, and ugly sides of game development as the crew spent years filming in Double Fine's studio as Broken Age came together. Psychonauts 2's tumultous road to release, from crowdfunding campaigns to Microsoft's acquistion of Double Fine, makes its creation a fascinating subject, and we're excited to see how 2 Player Productions captured it.

For more on Psychonauts 2, you can read our review of the game here. Be sure to also check out editor Blake Hester's 2021 feature about the entire history of Double Fine Productions.