Sony Releases Gran Turismo Movie Sneak Peek

Sony released a sneak peek of its upcoming Gran Turismo movie yesterday evening during its CES 2023 press conference and as expected, it features a lot of fast vehicles.

Starring David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings), and David Barnet (Never Have I Ever), and directed by Neil Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium, Chappie), Gran Turismo is based on a true story. That story is about the GT Academy contest, which was a real contest held between 2008 and 2016 by Sony and Nissan. Winners were given entrance into Nissan's Driver Development Program, as noted by Video Games Chronicle. The film appears to be telling the tale of someone who won entrance into this program and then went on to become a real success in the racing world.

Check out the Gran Turismo sneak peek for yourself below:

As you can see, this sneak peek is a mix of what appears to be movie footage and behind-the-scenes footage, with stars like Harbour, Barnet, and Bloom talking about their excitement for the film.

Gran Turismo hits theaters later this year on August 11.

Alongside this sneak peek, Sony also revealed that Gran Turismo 7, the latest in the long-running series released last year, will be getting an update that makes the game playable on its upcoming PSVR2 platform.

