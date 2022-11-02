Sony Reveals PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price, Bundle, And New Games

Sony announced that PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22 and has revealed its price, two bundles, as well as accessories and newly announced games.

The standard package will retail at $549.99. It includes the headset, two PS VR2 sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Check out the box below.

If you want something to play out of the box, the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle has you covered. This edition runs for $599.99 and tosses in a digital code for the first-person Horizon spin-off on top of everything that comes in the standard package.

Want to charge your controllers without using up your PS5’s USB ports? Feast your eyes on the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station. For $49.99, this separate dock replenishes your VR gamepads by simply clicking them into the base without the need to connect to a console.

Sony states that pre-orders go live on November 15. During the launch phase, the only place to pre-order will be through the online store at direct.playstation.com for the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. You can register to pre-order beginning today, and orders made through the online store will be shipped during launch week. Meanwhile, customers in other markets will have to reserve PS VR2 at local retailers.

In addition, 11 new PS VR2 titles have been unveiled. You can read about each one in detail on the PlayStation Blog, but here's a brief description of each and their release windows:

After the Fall – a post-apocalyptic co-op shooter by the studio behind Arizona Sunshine (2023).

– a post-apocalyptic co-op shooter by the studio behind Arizona Sunshine (2023). Cities VR – Enhanced Edition – an improved version of the VR edition of Cities: Skylines (Feb. 22).

– an improved version of the VR edition of Cities: Skylines (Feb. 22). Cosmonious High - restore an alien high school in this wacky adventure title from the makers of Job Simulator (TBA).

- restore an alien high school in this wacky adventure title from the makers of Job Simulator (TBA). Crossfire: Sierra Squad – A new VR first-person shooter the Crossfire franchise (2023).

– A new VR first-person shooter the Crossfire franchise (2023). The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR – a rollercoaster VR horror action shooter by Supermassive Games (TBA).

– a rollercoaster VR horror action shooter by Supermassive Games (TBA). Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue – Team with friends to free a captive friend in this VR take on Hello Neighbor (TBA).

– Team with friends to free a captive friend in this VR take on Hello Neighbor (TBA). Jurassic World Aftermath Collection – An enhanced bundle of Parts 1 and 2 of the Jurassic Park survival action game. (2023).

– An enhanced bundle of Parts 1 and 2 of the Jurassic Park survival action game. (2023). The Light Brigade – a roguelike first-person shooter with procedurally generated levels (TBA).

– a roguelike first-person shooter with procedurally generated levels (TBA). Pistol Whip – the acclaimed rhythm action game is enhanced for PS VR2, and will be a free upgrade to existing owners (TBA).

– the acclaimed rhythm action game is enhanced for PS VR2, and will be a free upgrade to existing owners (TBA). Tentacular – Solving physics-based puzzles as a giant, adorable Kraken (TBA).

– Solving physics-based puzzles as a giant, adorable Kraken (TBA). Zenith: The Last City – a VR MMORPG (Feb 22)

As a reminder, PlayStation VR2 is not backwards compatible with original PS VR games (hence why some PS VR titles are getting new, enhanced ports). We went hands-on with PlayStation VR2 in September, and you can read our comprehensive impressions of the tech, some of its titles, including Horizon Call of the Wild and Resident Evil Village, and more here.