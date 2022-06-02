Horizon Call Of The Mountain Gets Gameplay Trailer, But No Release Date

"Climb the mountain. Find out why the machines are attacking." Today's Sony State of Play brought fans another look at Guerilla Games' VR Horizon adventure, Horizon Call of the Mountain, though the trailer didn't specify a release window. However, it did reveal some of the game's big narrative plot points. The trailer, which you can watch below, was also filled with lush environments and showed off several impressive, first-person shots of the world's monstrous machines.

You'll be playing as Ryas, an entirely new character, who was once a Shadow Carja. He finds himself mysteriously released from prison by Blameless Marad, the Sun King's right-hand man, to combat a deadly threat. Skilled at climbing and archery, Ryas ends up washed ashore after a Snapmaw attacks his two captors. The wild rapids look like they'll be an experience in the PSVR2 game's campaign, but players can experience even more rushing waters in the Call of the Mountain River Ride. This bonus feature offers to show you Horizon's world in a totally new way.

A post on PlayStation's blog offered more insight for players who are ready to jump into the Ryas' story, saying:

Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation. But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself.

But that's not the only Horizon news from today's event. The State of play followed up Call of the Mountain with an announcement that Horizon Forbidden West is getting a huge update, with New Game + and more.