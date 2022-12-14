The first Super Nintendo World in the US will finally open in February.

More specifically, the opening day will be February 17, 2023. This news comes by way of a new trailer showcasing what to expect in the new park within Universal Studios Hollywood. There's a look at Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge, Yoshi's Adventure, the decor of the park, and of course, Mario and Luigi. It looks fantastic, as expected, given how great Super Nintendo World in Japan turned out to be (check out our photo slideshow from our recent visit to the park).

Check out Universal Studios Hollywood's video announcing the Super Nintendo World release date below:

As you can see, the park is looking great. We can't wait to visit one day! Universal Studios Japan opened its Super Nintendo World last year and back in June, Universal revealed that Hollywood's Nintendo-themed land would be opening in "early 2023." Now we know the opening day is February 17, 2023, so get your travel dates in order if you plan on visiting this new park next year.

Are you planning to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood next year? Let us know in the comments below!