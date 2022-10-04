Nintendo Reveals First Look At Super Mario Bros Movie In New Image, Trailer Out Later This Week

Nintendo has revealed the first look at its upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

Don't get too excited just yet – this first look isn't a trailer. But it is a new image showcasing our first look at the famed plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom of this movie, which is being made by Minions studio Illumination Entertainment. This image accompanies the announcement of a Nintendo Direct happening this Thursday, October 6, all about the movie. Nintendo specifically points out that there will be no video game news, however, so don't expect anything more than Super Mario Bros.

Here's a better look at it, too, courtesy of the film's first poster:

As you can see, this image reveals quite a lot. There's Toad, an antiques stall selling relics of Mario's past video games, plenty of pipes and platforms, and of course, Princess Peach's castle high above the rest of the kingdom. There's probably plenty more to glean from the image so have at it.

This image is our first look at the movie, but during the Direct on Thursday, which begins at 1:05 p.m. Pacific/4:05 p.m. Eastern, Nintendo will formally introduce the movie with the first-ever world premiere trailer, so be sure to tune in.

Super Mario Bros. hits theaters on April 7, 2023.

While waiting for this Thursday direct, read about how Nintendo is reportedly happy with the film and so happy, that additional Nintendo movies are likely on the way. Read about how Chris Pratt says his Mario voice is "unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world". After that, then check out this story about how a producer from the movie says Mario won't have an Italian accent in the film.

What do you think Chris Pratt's Mario will sound like? Let us know in the comments below!