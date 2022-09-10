All The Marvel And Star Wars Trailers From D23

Huge reveals in video games, movies, and TV are currently unfolding at D23 Expo, Disney's annual consumer show held in Anaheim, California. Yesterday we received our first looks at an unnamed Marvel game, a new Tron title, and Mickey Mouse and crew teaming up in a platformer. Today, Marvel and Lucasfilm unloaded a flurry of announcements and trailers for projects hitting in 2022 and beyond.

On the Marvel Cinematic Universe front, we learned Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman, who worked on Wandavision and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Dominique Thorne's Ironheart will take on the villain The Hood (brought to life by Anthony Ramos) in the Ironheart Disney Plus series. Sam Wilson's first mission as Captain America in New World Order will be against The Leader, with Tim Blake reprising this role 14 years after 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

We also learned who the Thunderbolts are in the forthcoming film. The team consists of anti-heroes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Marvel also treated us to our first looks at Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Emilia Clarke in an unknown role. And in just one month, we can watch the classicly designed horror film Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus. You can see both trailers below.

The Star Wars news is a bit lighter, consisting of our first look at The Mandalorian's third season, which looks absolutely bonkers in the best way. We also got a glimpse of the animated anthology Tales of the Jedi, hitting on October 26. The Bad Batch's second season hits on January 4, yet no new footage was shown. Andor also received a new trailer for the first season hitting in 11 days. The second season's filming is already underway! Again, you can see all of the Star Wars trailers below.

The Mandalorian: Season 3

Tales of the Jedi

Andor

Secret Invasion

Werewolf by Night