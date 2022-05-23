Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Hits Paramount Plus Tomorrow

If you were holding out on watching Sonic The Hedgehog 2, one of the most successful video game movies of all time, it’s your time to shine because it hits Paramount Plus tomorrow.

That’s May 24, if you’re reading this today, and if you’re not, you can boot up Paramount’s subscription service right now to catch the Blue Blur’s latest. This news comes by way of the Paramount Plus Twitter account, which includes a new riff on the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie poster you’ve likely already seen.

Here are Game Informer, we loved Sonic The Hedgehog 2, giving it an 8.5 out of 10 and while 2022 is void of much competition in the video game adaptation space, save for Uncharted, it’s one of our favorite video game movies in a while. Sonic fans clearly showed up, too, because not only did Sonic The Hedgehog 2 score the best opening weekend for any video game movie ever, but it’s also the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the U.S. as well.

While waiting for tomorrow, check out this story about the scrapped “Ugly Sonic” movie design that makes a cameo in Disney Plus’ new Chip ‘n Dale movie.

Have you seen Sonic The Hedgehog 2? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!