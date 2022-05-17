Watch Jennifer Walters Get Angry In The First She-Hulk Trailer

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the upcoming Marvel series that premieres on Disney+ this August.

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a lawyer juggling an increasingly chaotic life, including working for a newly launched superhuman law division. Her cousin also happens to be Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk. Walters gains a measure of the gamma radiation fueling Bruce to become a green powerhouse in her own right to smash evil in and out of the courtroom. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamill, and Tim Roth (reprising his role as Abomination).

You can also check out the official poster below:

She-Hulk made her comic debut in 1980 and, like her cousin, possesses superhuman strength, speed, stamina, healing, and durability. One of the most significant differences between Hulk and She-Hulk is that Jennifer largely retains her personality and intelligence while green, though usually with fewer inhibitions, as showcased at the end of the trailer. She’s traditionally portrayed as a skilled hand-to-hand fighter (trained by Captain America, among others), meaning she usually has far more finesse and is less destructive in a fight than Banner. Sometimes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law consists of nine episodes and premieres on August 17 on Disney+. It serves as the third Marvel TV series for 2022, following Moon Knight and the upcoming Ms. Marvel, which begins streaming in June.

What do you think of this first look at She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments!