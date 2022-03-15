Ms. Marvel: First Trailer For Disney Plus Series Shows Kamala Khan Becoming A Hero

Disney has released the first official trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel, and it features Kamala Khan attempting to navigate the blinding lights of the life of a superhero.

Hitting Disney’s subscription service on June 8, Ms. Marvel is, as the name implies, a series all about Ms. Marvel. However, before she becomes a hero, Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, must work through all the responsibilities of her normal life while juggling what her world becomes thanks to some newfound superpowers.

Marvel has also released a fantastic poster to accompany today's trailer, too:

For the uninitiated, Ms. Marvel is a superhero-loving teenager from Jersey City who has a particularly strong love for Captain Marvel (Ms. Marvel was Carol Danvers' original moniker in the comics). Unlike Carol Danvers, whose claim to fame is super strength, super speed, the ability to fly, and the ability to fire proton bursts out of her hands, Ms. Marvel traditionally has the Inhuman-bestowed ability to polymorph her body. She can "embiggen" herself to stretch her limbs, become massive or, for example, she can simply enlarge her fist right before it smash crashes into an enemy’s head. It’s quite a fun superpower that’s been explored greatly since her comic series began in 2014 and in 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers game.

However, the Disney+ series has Kamala display new abilities such as generating force fields, platforms, and other forms of cosmic energy projections using her bracelets. The trailer does show her creating a giant fist, but it's unclear if Kamala's power suite has been completely overhauled or if these new powers are just additions to her usual abilities. Given the upcoming Fantastic Four film, though, it's not hard to imagine Marvel Studios wanting to differentiate Ms. Marvel from its more famous stretchy hero, Mr. Fantastic, by giving her something new.

