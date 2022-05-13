New Doctor Strange Action Figure Is Scarily Realistic, Has Arm Vipers

When I was a kid, I had a Luke Skywalker action figure with a lightsaber that slid out of his wrist. It was one of my prized possessions, even though the details were lacking. This version of Luke looked more like an elf from the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer claymation film than actor Mark Hamill. His lightsaber was also oddly yellow instead of blue – a detail I always thought was odd.

The point being, action figures have come a LONG way since then. Hot Toys' latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness action figure looks so realistic it could be in a wax museum. Benedict Cumberbatch's facial detailing is spot on, and the 30 points of articulation allow for many of his spell-casting poses to be recreated. To make sure these spell motions look just like in the movie, Hot Toys includes over a dozen interchangeable hands with fingers pointing every which way. You'll also find five mystic powers to go along with some of the hands to truly sell the effects of the spell.

The figure is 31 centimeters in height and comes with a variety of accessories, like the Book of Vishanti, two sling rings, an amulet, handcuffs, mystic vipers, and so much more.

Hot Toys hasn't given us a price yet, but it's expected to ship in either the third or fourth quarter of 2023. You can find out more about this amazing figure at Hot Toys' official site. Check out images of this figure in action below: