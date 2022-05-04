Hasbro Goes All In On Star Wars Day With A Slew Of Collectibles Announcements

From new TV shows to collectibles, Star Wars fans have plenty to celebrate as of late. May 4, which is informally Star Wars Day, always brings a hint of what is to come next. Lucasfilm and Disney kicked off the day with a second look at the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment joined in on the festivities with Lego Star Wars DLC announcements, and now Hasbro is giving us a look at what is coming next in Star Wars action figures and collectibles.

Even with Obi-Wan Kenobi launching later this month, Hasbro's focus for products coming later in 2022 was mostly on Star Wars' past. The reveals were made during a short Hasbro Fan First livestream, which kicked off with a collection of previously released retro action figures. This set includes Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and a stormtrooper.

The focus then shifted to classic Black Series figures. Rather than giving us a look at a line based on one film or show, Hasbro was all over the map, showing a new Princess Leia figure in her Endor attire. She arrives in 2023 and is available to pre-order from retailers starting tomorrow.

Figrin D'an is also getting a Black Series figure. He comes with three instruments, and like Leia, will be available to pre-order at various retailers starting tomorrow. He arrives in 2023.

Dan won't be rocking out alone. He will be joined by fellow bandmate Nalan Cheel, who is loaded up with gear. Oddly, he is arriving on store shelves much earlier than Dan and will be here fall 2022.

The Clone Wars animated show got some love with the reveal of a clone trooper from the 187th battalion, which debuted in season seven. No pre-order is available for this figure, but he'll be on shelves in fall 2022.

The smaller-sized Vintage Collection is getting a new trooper builder pack based on The Clone Wars. This four-figure pack launches this winter and comes with three standard clone troopers and a blue lieutenant to lead the charge.

Ahsoka's 332nd clone trooper battalion is returning to Vintage Collection with a new sculpt that comes with two weapons. He arrives spring 2023.

The final Clone Wars figure is a stylish Mandalorian super commando, who can be pre-ordered tomorrow and found on store shelves this winter.

A young, brooding version of Anakin Skywalker will soon join the Vintage Collection. If you don't like his padawan braid, you can throw his cloak over his head. This figure brings both the light and dark side of the Force to stores this winter.

On the gaming front, Hasbro is creating new figures for Star Wars: The Old Republic's Shae Vizla, who apparently loves wielding flamethrowers, and a nearly glow-in-the-dark verison of Lando from Star Wars Battlefront II.

Two video game-inspired Stormtroopers are also on the way soon. From Star Wars: The Force Unleashed comes the Stormtrooper Commander, rocking a blue stripe down the chest. From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you'll soon be able to mow down Jedis in training with a Heavy Assault Stormtrooper. This unit wields a rotary chaingun and an energy shield. No details on dates were given for any gaming figures.

Hasbro's amazing work with The Mandalorian doesn't appear to be ending any time soon. During the livestream it was revealed that the Black Series will soon get a Mandalorian version of Luke Skywalker as well as the nimble assassin droid HK-87 (although neither were shown). The one figure that was on hand was the shiny New Republic Security Guard. You can pre-order it tomorrow, but it won't be available until early 2023.

The stream ended with the reveal of two more items from Hasbro: the new Star Wars: The Black Series Pulse Darth Vader helmet and the new Pulse Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Here's what the helmet sculpt looks like:

And here's what the lightsaber looks like:

Both the lightsaber and the helmet will be available for preorder starting tomorrow, May 5, at 1 p.m. ET, and they'll will hit shelves in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. in Spring of 2023.

Which of these collectibles do you want to pick up? Let us know in the comments below!