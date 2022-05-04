Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Celebrates Star Wars Day With Two New Character Packs

Today is May 4, which means it’s Star Wars day, and to celebrate the occasion, TT Games is releasing two new character packs for its latest game, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

More specifically, characters from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch will hit the game today. In total, these two character packs bring 10 new playable Lego-fied characters to The Skywalker Saga.

For the uninitiated, The Bad Batch is a spin-off of The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian is a sci-fi western that centers on a very Boba Fett-like Mandalorian whose job is to protect Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu. If you haven’t yet watched Season 2 of The Mandalorian, you should try to avoid today’s DLC because the characters from the new Mandalorian pack are based on Season 2 of the Disney Plus series.

“Warner Bros. Games celebrates Star Wars Day with the launch of two new DLC packs for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a press release reads. “The Mandalorian Season 2 pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch character pack will linclude Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.”

If you own the Character Collection Pack for the game, you’ll receive both of today’s packs as well as the packs based on Season 1 of The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, the Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. You can also purchase each pack individually.

TT Games says Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was released just last month, holds the record for the biggest Lego game launch ever. You can read Game Informer’s review of the game here.

