Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Includes Three Months Of Marvel Unlimited Comics Subscription

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s monthly subscription that gives players access to not just Xbox Game Pass on consoles but also PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Now, alongside its other features, it includes three months of Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel Unlimited is Marvel’s comic book subscription service that, like what Game Pass is for games, gives users access to tons of comic books on devices like phones, tablets, and more. In fact, in the trailer announcing this news, Marvel boasts that there are more than 29,000 digital comics on the service.

However, one important thing to note is that you must be a new Marvel Unlimited subscriber to take advantage of this deal. If you already have a subscription or have had one in the past, you will not be able to take advantage of these three free months on that account. However, you could always create a new Marvel Unlimited account. Over on the Xbox side of things, fortunately, this deal applies to both existing and new Ultimate subscribers.

News of Marvel Unlimited joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in this capacity isn’t surprising. Not only has Microsoft been bolstering the offerings of Ultimate consistently to boost its subscription count, but it already has partnerships with Marvel’s parent company, Disney, in the form of free Disney Plus service. It also includes bonuses like EA Play, discounts, and free perks, like a monthly Halo Infinite cosmetic pack.