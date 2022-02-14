Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: New Trailer Possibly Teases Cameos, Illuminati, Animated Worlds, And More

Sure, the Super Bowl is awesome, but if you’re a comic book nerd like me, last night was all about the commercials. We got a quick glimpse at the upcoming Disney Plus show, Moon Knight, which looks great, but more importantly, we were treated to a two-minute Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. And what a trailer it was.

Before we head into a discussion of that trailer, we should note that things could get spoilery, especially if you’re not caught up on the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if that’s you, maybe avoid reading the rest of this story. However, you can watch the trailer below before heading out:

As you can see in that trailer, there’s a lot going on so we’ll just hit some of the highlights:

Is that a zombified version of Doctor Strange at the 2 minute, 6 second mark? The last time we saw a zombie version of Strange was in Marvel’s What If...? on Disney Plus.

The last time we saw a zombie version of Strange was in Marvel’s What If...? on Disney Plus. Are Wanda and Strange going to become enemies? She doesn’t seem too happy about how she’s been treated for messing with reality versus how Doctor Strange is viewed heroically by the world for doing the same thing.

She doesn’t seem too happy about how she’s been treated for messing with reality versus how Doctor Strange is viewed heroically by the world for doing the same thing. Right near the start, we see Strange falling through some universes . One of them looks animated – are we diving into the What If... timeline? – and another looks prehistoric a la the Savage Land .

. One of them looks animated – are we diving into the What If... timeline? – and another looks prehistoric a la the Savage Land Is Doctor Strange taken to the chambers of the MCU’s Illuminati? It wouldn’t be surprising considering Strange is messing with the very timelines the Illuminati wants to protect. What’s more, is that it kind of looks like Mahershala Ali’s Blade is in the background – or is that just wishful thinking on our part?

It wouldn’t be surprising considering Strange is messing with the very timelines the Illuminati wants to protect. What’s more, is that it kind of looks like Mahershala Ali’s Blade is in the background – or is that just wishful thinking on our part? Is Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in this Illuminati? Because that sure sounds like him at the 1 minute and 21-second mark.

Because that sure sounds like him at the 1 minute and 21-second mark. Is that scene with two Wandas at the 1 minute and 50 second mark going to absolutely wreck us? Yeah, probably.

And those are the big highlights from this trailer! Are there any we missed? Let us know in the comments below and then watch the first teaser for this movie released back in December.