gamer culture

Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

by Andrew Reiner on Feb 01, 2022 at 10:41 AM

Titan Comics just revealed the cover of a forthcoming Bloodborne comic book that will be released on May 7 for absolutely free. As comic book fans know, the first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day. All of the major publishers in the industry are giving away free comic books on this day, and you should be able to walk out of your local shop with a stack of things to read.

This free comic is the first part of a new Bloodborne limited series that will also launch in May. Titan Comics' official description doesn't give us much of a hint of what we can expect from this series: "Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of night, families and faith will be tested."

This isn't Titan's first Bloodborne series. The publisher just this month released a box set collecting all of its limited Bloodborne comics. From Software, the developer of the Bloodborne game, is weeks away from releasing its next Souls-like game, Elden Ring. The game is on this month's cover of Game Informer Magazine. This coverage extends online where we have nearly a dozen stories or looks at the game. Once this game releases and people see the credits roll, the drumbeat of wanting Bloodborne 2 will likely begin again.

Let us know if you've been reading the Bloodborne comics in comments section below!

On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Bloodbornecover

Bloodborne

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

Hidetaka Miyazaki Rediscovered His Love Of Creating Poison Swamps In Elden Ring

video feature
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

digital issue
The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

Feature
The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

The Moonlight Greatsword Is In Elden Ring, Along With Other From Software Easter Eggs

Feature
A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

A Field Boss Battle In Elden Ring: The Bonebeckoner Mariner

Feature
George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

George R.R. Martin May Be Shocked To See What His Elden Ring Characters Have Become

Tips & Tricks
10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

10 Tips And Tricks To Know Before Starting Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Feature
Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Elden Ring: Discovering Raya Lucaria

Feature
Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Elden Ring: Exploring The Roundtable Hold

Feature
Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted

Elden Ring: Taking On Godrick The Grafted