New Legend of Vox Machina Trailer Showcases What To Expect In 12-Episode First Season

A trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Critical Role series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has been released alongside new details about the upcoming animated show.

Amazon released a new Vox Machina trailer today and you can view the standard version below. However, if you’re looking for something more at home with the ramblings of the Critical Role cast that happen on Thursday nights, you might want to check out the red band version of this trailer, which features more gore and no beeps over Vox Machina’s more choice words.

It was revealed today by Variety that The Legend of Vox Machina will be released as a trio of episodes every week, for four weeks, starting on Friday, January 28. In a little over two weeks, the first three episodes will hit Amazon’s Prime Video subscription streaming service, and then the following Friday, another three episodes will be released and so on until the 12-episode Season 1 comes to an end. Don’t sweat, though – a second season has already been greenlit following massive Kickstarter success for this series. That same Kickstarter success also extended the first season from 10 episodes to 12.

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series based on the first Critical Role D&D campaign that ran from 2015 to 2017. Like the D&D story it’s based on, the animated series sees Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Travis Willingham return to their roles. These eight Critical Role voice actors are also executive producing the series alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocaypse).

For more about Critical Role, check out these two statues released last year and then watch The Legend of Vox Machina red band trailer after that.

Are you excited for The Legend of Vox Machina? Let us know in the comments below!