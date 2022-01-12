gamer culture
The Legend of Vox Machina Critical Role

New Legend of Vox Machina Trailer Showcases What To Expect In 12-Episode First Season

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 12, 2022 at 03:09 PM

A trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Critical Role series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has been released alongside new details about the upcoming animated show. 

Amazon released a new Vox Machina trailer today and you can view the standard version below. However, if you’re looking for something more at home with the ramblings of the Critical Role cast that happen on Thursday nights, you might want to check out the red band version of this trailer, which features more gore and no beeps over Vox Machina’s more choice words. 

It was revealed today by Variety that The Legend of Vox Machina will be released as a trio of episodes every week, for four weeks, starting on Friday, January 28. In a little over two weeks, the first three episodes will hit Amazon’s Prime Video subscription streaming service, and then the following Friday, another three episodes will be released and so on until the 12-episode Season 1 comes to an end. Don’t sweat, though – a second season has already been greenlit following massive Kickstarter success for this series. That same Kickstarter success also extended the first season from 10 episodes to 12. 

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series based on the first Critical Role D&D campaign that ran from 2015 to 2017. Like the D&D story it’s based on, the animated series sees Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Travis Willingham return to their roles. These eight Critical Role voice actors are also executive producing the series alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocaypse). 

For more about Critical Role, check out these two statues released last year and then watch The Legend of Vox Machina red band trailer after that. 

Are you excited for The Legend of Vox Machina? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

review
Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Analogue Pocket Review – A Retro Handheld Marvel

Feature
Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

Five RPGs You May Have Missed In 2021

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Feature
What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

What I’d Like To See In Persona 6

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Comparing Dying Light 2&#039;s Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

Comparing Dying Light 2's Length To Other Notoriously Long Games