Two New Critical Role Statues Are On The Way With Vax And Vex

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM

Sideshow Collectibles is a company that sets the bar high when it comes to high-end commemorations of our favorite franchises. From comics to games, Sideshow knows how to craft the perfect fan tribute and now it is adding even more statues to the D&D experience Critical Role's memorabilia lineup.  

In addition to the Fjord and Beau statues that were revealed last year, the high-end collectibles company is now adding Vax and Vex to the fray. While neither are quite available to arrive in homes everywhere, the pair is at least pre-orderable for those interested: 

Vax 

The Vax statue above features a hexagonal base that is meant to look like stone where you'll see the Vox Machina logo engraved. Standing at 11.75" tall, this smirking statue is the perfect addition to any Critical Role fan's collection. 

Vex: 

Vex can be seen on a similar base, though at a slightly shorter height at 11.5" tall. With a more expressive look that fits this character perfectly, she joins Vex as the latest statue grab available for D&D fans. 

Both are available now to pre-order for $195. The expected ship date is currently slated for a May to July 2022 launch. Interested? Check them both out here to learn more about how you can secure one. 

Thoughts on the latest statues to join the Critical Role lineup? Shout those thoughts out loud and proud in the comment section below! 

