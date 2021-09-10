Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Funko has always been quick to market with action figures based on popular properties and has been keeping pace with the latest "What If...?" episodes on Disney+. Funko today released images of five Pop figures based on last week's popular "What If... Zombies?" episode. This wave of figures launches this winter and consists of Zombie Wanda, Zombie Captain America, Zombie Iron Man, Zombie Falcon, and Zombie Hunter Spidey.

This awesome line of Pops comes on the heels of figures based on this animated show's first four episodes. From the "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger" episode, Funko is releasing plastic versions of The Hydro Stomper, Captain Carter, and the combo pack of Captain Carter Riding the Hydro Stomper. The "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord" episode, you can add T'Challa Star-Lord and Gamora to your collectible shelf.

The third episode, "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes," didn't get any figures, but the follow-up episode "What If... Doctor Strange Lost HIs Heart Instead of His Hands" has been tapped to give us a new toy of the sorcerer.

Odds are Funko will be making more "What If..." toys as new episodes of the series release. You can take a look at the entire collection so far in the image gallery below: