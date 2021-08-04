gamer culture
    &bnsp;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT3KQuQoPBI

Halo Voice Man Jeff Steitzer Performs Destiny 2 Voice Lines As Shaxx And Lord Salad Fingers (Saladin)

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 04, 2021 at 09:51 AM

Jeff Steitzer is every part of the Halo experience as the music and Master Chief himself, so when he lent his voice talents to  Destiny 2, minds were blown. Known simply as "Halo Man," Steitzer brings the Halo multiplayer experience to life in a way that most fans of the franchise treasure. For those that may not remember, Bungie was the original studio behind Halo before it was passed off to 343 Industries, and it is also the studio behind the current online game Destiny 2. So the crossover into the realm of Guardians? Not as unexpected as one might think, but every bit as cool. 

Shared in my Destiny 2 clan, the video uploaded onto the Baguette, Eiffel's Blade YouTube channel (what a name) shows Steitzer harnessing his inner Lord Shaxx and Saladin. Shaxx is easily one of the most motivating characters in gaming, I'd dare say. Nothing quite lights a fire within me than hearing his loud "YESSSSSSSSSS" proclamation that oozes pride over a particularly notable move in PvP. Lord Saladin is also tied to PvP with Iron Banner, though I always jokingly call him Lord Salad Fingers of the Iron Banana because maturity is vastly overrated. 

So anyway. 

The video at the very top of the article shows him quoting some iconic Shaxx and Saladin lines, and as a dedicated Destiny 2 and Halo player, my gaming heart has never swelled so big. The bit comes from a Cameo commission, a site where fans can pay a certain amount of money for their favorite "celebrities" to say a particular message. In this case, it's a blending of two space shooter worlds, and it's perfect. Now, if only we could get him into the actual game...

In other Bungie-related news, we sat down with a lawyer specializing in gaming IPs to talk more about the joint lawsuit the Destiny studio filed alongside Ubisoft to go after one of the most notable cheat sellers in the world. To learn more about why they are taking the sellers straight to court, check out our interview here

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2021
Destiny 2cover

Destiny 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 6, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Destiny 2: Season of the Splicercover

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Destiny 2: Beyond Lightcover

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
November 10, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

News
The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

The Wayward Realms Is A New Open-World RPG From Lead Elder Scrolls Devs

Review
The Forgotten City Review – A Narrative Masterpiece

The Forgotten City Review – A Narrative Masterpiece

Feature
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Are Awesome

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Are Awesome

gamer culture
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Series Reveals First Look And Release Date

News
Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is Leaving The Company After Being Named In Activision Blizzard Lawsuit UPDATED

Review
Pokémon Unite Review – A Thunder Shock To The System

Pokémon Unite Review – A Thunder Shock To The System

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

News
Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

Former Blizzard Dev And Undead Labs Founder Calls For Gaming Industry To Unionize Following Activision Lawsuit

News
PS5 Abandoned Game Speculation Continues When Another Tie To Konami Was Spotted

PS5 Abandoned Game Speculation Continues When Another Tie To Konami Was Spotted

News
Report: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed To 2022

Report: Horizon Forbidden West Delayed To 2022