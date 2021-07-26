gamer culture

Capcom Is Now Offering Resident Evil Perfumes To Celebrate Leon, Jill, And Chris

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 26, 2021 at 09:11 AM

Ever looked at Jill Valentine, Leon Kenney, or Chris Redfield and thought to yourself: "Self, I want to smell like those fine specimens"?  If the answer is yes, then boy, do we have the perfume for you. Capcom is now selling officially licensed Resident Evil perfume, and don't worry: it doesn't smell like blood and gore like the gimmick candle the company sold a few years ago

For now, the perfumes are limited to just the three characters and to the Capcom Japan store. The company hasn't confirmed if the eau du zombie killer line will be making its way to the west, but there is hope for those that don't have a pal in Japan for the hookup. In the past, Japan-exclusive items did eventually make their way to a global release. That, and eventually the line will make its way to Amazon Japan, which usually will ship internationally. 

Capcom

The downside is that we don't actually know how the three scents smell. The description states that the perfumes were inspired by the characters, but doesn't reveal how. What are the notes? Floral, musky, fruity? Do they smell like murder and rampage, or do they smell like the frustration we felt in Village when we were yelling at Chris, "THIS COULD HAVE BEEN AN EMAIL." No matter, they're nifty collector's items at worst. 

Capcom is no stranger to making scents based on its popular franchsies, including an admittedly awesome Devil May Cry line, Ace Attorney, Monster Hunter, and more! To learn more about the Resident Evil additions and what Capcom has in store, you can check out the official shop's listing right here

Holding out for a global release? We get it! But while you're here, feel free to mosey on over to our most recent Resident Evil hub with Village to see all of the latest and greatest regarding the latest entry in the Capcom franchise. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Resident Evil HD Remastercover

Resident Evil HD Remaster

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
Resident Evil 4cover

Resident Evil 4

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, PlayStation 2, GameCube, PC, iOS
Release Date:
January 11, 2005 (GameCube), 
October 25, 2005 (PlayStation 2), 
May 15, 2007 (PC), 
June 19, 2007 (Wii), 
July 27, 2009 (iOS), 
September 20, 2011 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360), 
August 30, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
May 21, 2019 (Switch)

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

feature
Should You Play New World? Beta Impressions From The Frontier

Should You Play New World? Beta Impressions From The Frontier

super replay
Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

News
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Some Killer Songs From Games

News
Dead Space Remake Announced

Dead Space Remake Announced

News
Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

Lawsuit Document Against Activision Blizzard Details A Long History Of Harassment And Discrimination

News
Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, &quot;I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You&quot;

Blizzard Co-Founder And Former CEO Responds To Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, "I Am Extremely Sorry That I Failed You"

News
New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

New Dead Space Remake Details Revealed, Including Zero Loading Screens And Learning From Past Mistakes

News
New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik

New Leak Shows Metroid Prime 4 Studio Behind Canceled Legend Of Zelda Game Starring Sheik