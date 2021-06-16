gamer culture

Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel Drops This Summer

by Jason Guisao on Jun 16, 2021 at 04:37 PM

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge came out last April and chronicles the journey(s) of its titular protagonist. A sequel, called Battle of the Realms,  is set to drop this summer, and while news about what the movie will focus on is practically nonexistent, we do have casting information by way of The Hollywood Reporter.

Many of the voices from Scorpion’s Revenge are returning. Some of the voice actors listed here will reprise multiple roles in the film: 

Joel McHale (Johnny Cage)
Jennifer Carpenter (Sonya Blade)
Jordan Rodrigues (Liu Kang)
Patrick Seitz (Scorpion)
Artt Butler (Shang Tsung)
Robin Atkin Downes (Shinnok)
Dave B. Mitchell (Raiden)
Ikè Amadi (Jax)
Grey Griffin (Kitana and Mileena)
Fred Tatasciore (Shao Kahn)

New actors will be joining the team, of course. Matthew Mercer, of video game acting fame (Overwatch’s McCree and Persona 5’s Yusuke Kitagawa), will play Stryker and Smoke. Bayardo De Murguia (Tiny Pretty Things) will be Sub-Zero. Matt Yang King (Numbers) plays Kung Lao, Paul Nakuchi (Overwatch’s Hanzo) is Lin Kuei Grandmaster, Emily O’Brien (Death Stranding) is Jade, and Debra Wilson (The Boondocks) stars as D’Vorah. 

Although it’s not an animated film like Legends, the live-action Mortal Kombat dropped earlier this year. Senior editor Brian Shea enjoyed the movie and ultimately gave it an 8, concluding, “Those who go into Mortal Kombat wanting a fun exploration of the loose lore surrounding the first game will not be disappointed. The fight scenes are terrific, the characters a well-represented throughout, and newcomer Cole Young is a solid addition to the cast of recognizable characters. While some of the writing is a little on-the-nose and the plot feels rushed at times, I'm excited to see how the teases sprinkled throughout the end of the movie come to fruition in subsequent installments." 

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, drops towards the end of the summer.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

