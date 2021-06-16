Breath Of The Wild 2 Fan Theory Suggests We Play As Ganondorf

We all knew that the minute more Breath of the Wild 2 footage was shown, the community would take to YouTube to unearth all the little secrets hidden in the latest trailer. And, of course, those trailer breakdowns did happen. Moreover, of all the interesting theories out there, one has soared above the rest because of how downright compelling it is: what if we’ll actually be playing as Ganondorf the whole time in Breath of the Wild 2?

Barret Courtney from KindaFunny took to Twitter not only to post KindaFunny’s Breath of the Wild 2 trailer analysis, but to offer his own 2 cents. You can see the beginning of his Twitter thread above. He mentions playing as Ganondorf, offers solid lore to back up that theory, and even posits what the Breath of the Wild 2 official title will be; this is something that hasn’t been announced just yet because Nintendo doesn’t want to reveal the full name until the time is right.

“This game will be learning about the fall of Ganondorf the man and then saving him from the evil that has been ruling over him for generations,” Courtney starts. “And in doing so, we’ll break the cycle started by Demise. Whether we do that as Zelda or Link, I’m still unsure.” Courtney continues to say that the Skyward Sword port is also indicative of Zelda writer and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi’s larger goal of tethering all three of his major games, “Getting Skyward to Switch will give first timers the back story they need before BOTW2.”

You might also be wondering what Courtney thinks the game will be called. Well, here you go: Demise of the Wild. Courtney thinks that the “hero from 10,000 years ago” is actually Ganondorf: “‘Ganondorf is ALWAYS a Gerudo!’ There’s a huge gap between Skyward and Ocarina y’all. And Gerudo didn’t exist in Skyward. Whether it’s asset replacement rn or his hair turns red once he finds the sword with Demise inside of it - that’s dehydrated boy hydrated.”

What do you think about this theory? Do you think playing as Ganondorf could shake up the future of the Legend of Zelda franchise in positive ways?