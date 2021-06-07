Far Cry 5 Player Completely Recreates GoldenEye 007 Using Arcade Mode

Following the confirmation that Far Cry 6 would not offer an Arcade Mode, which means no more map editor, fans of the Ubisoft franchise are diving back into this creative feature with older titles. One Far Cry 5 player got in touch with their nostalgia by faithfully recreating GoldenEye 007 and to say it's impressive would be a massive understatement.

The dedicated recreation of GoldenEye007 comes by way of YouTuber 'Krollywood'. They took their love of the 1997 shooter and made it tangible using Far Cry 5's map editor, completely rebuilding the N64 classic from the ground up. The YouTuber told Kotaku that this was no easy endeavor. This recreation took almost three years to make and over 1,400 to see this project come to fruition. That's impressive in its own right, doubly so for me because I give up after an hour of trying to make a dinky house in Minecraft. So. There's that.

For those interested in playing this level in lieu of a this-gen remake of the N64 shooter, you can download this recreation in Far Cry 5. To do so, simply search for the PSN screenname 'Perfect-Dark1982'. Search that name and you'll be able to see all of the levels that this YouTuber created, effectively allowing you to relive a fan-favorite yourself through the 2018 Ubisoft game.

The Arcade Mode in Far Cry has always been a beloved feature by a majority of players, mostly because it kept the fun going long after the end credits rolled. A lot of gamers love to have their creativity challenged and the map editor allows for unlimited creational inspiration that can be used to craft faithful homages such as this GoldenEye tribute. It's pretty awesome to see, though it does make me even more lamentful that Ubisoft has confirmed that this feature will no longer be a part of the Far Cry experience after 5.

