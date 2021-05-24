Marvel Studios’ Eternals Gets New Teaser Trailer

Marvel Studios’ Eternals footage was briefly shown earlier this month alongside a bevy of clips from other upcoming superhero films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Today, however, a teaser trailer was released that not only displays more intense scenes from the upcoming Eternals film, it gives more context to the overall narrative too.

You can watch the two-minute video below:

Gritty visuals coupled with muted colors give Eternals a more serious and foreboding tone. Following the universe-altering effects of Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, an immortal race of powerful beings – living in secret among humans on Earth for thousands of years – finally comes together to defeat a nefarious faction called the Deviants. Based on what was shown above, there’s bound to be a ton of epic action sequences, romance, (possibly) deception, and death. Towards the midpoint of the trailer, you can hear Salma Hayek’s (Frida and Desperado) Ajak proclaim, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered...until now.”

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is truly a star-studded movie. Famous, acclaimed actors like Angelina Jolie (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Girl, Interrupted), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones and Bodyguard), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer), and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) take on the roles of primary characters and that’s not even a quarter of the cast! Additionally, Academy Award-winning Director Chloe Zhao (Nomadland and The Rider) helmed the film.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals launches in theaters everywhere on November 5.

