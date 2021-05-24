gamer culture

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Gets New Teaser Trailer

by Jason Guisao on May 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM

Marvel Studios’ Eternals footage was briefly shown earlier this month alongside a bevy of clips from other upcoming superhero films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Today, however, a teaser trailer was released that not only displays more intense scenes from the upcoming Eternals film, it gives more context to the overall narrative too.

You can watch the two-minute video below: 

Gritty visuals coupled with muted colors give Eternals a more serious and foreboding tone. Following the universe-altering effects of Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame, an immortal race of powerful beings – living in secret among humans on Earth for thousands of years – finally comes together to defeat a nefarious faction called the Deviants. Based on what was shown above, there’s bound to be a ton of epic action sequences, romance, (possibly) deception, and death. Towards the midpoint of the trailer, you can hear Salma Hayek’s (Frida and Desperado) Ajak proclaim, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered...until now.” 

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is truly a star-studded movie. Famous, acclaimed actors like Angelina Jolie (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Girl, Interrupted), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones and Bodyguard), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer), and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) take on the roles of primary characters and that’s not even a quarter of the cast!  Additionally, Academy Award-winning Director Chloe Zhao (Nomadland and The Rider) helmed the film. 

Marvel Studios’ Eternals launches in theaters everywhere on November 5. 

Have you been waiting for new clips of Marvel Studios’ Eternals? Did the teaser trailer fuel your excitement for the movie even more? Let us know in the comments below. 

On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man&#039;s Sky

Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man's Sky

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

News
Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, &quot;We Didn&#039;t Have An Identity&quot;

Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, "We Didn't Have An Identity"

Feature
Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake On Switch Locks Fast-Travel Behind Loftwing Amiibo

Review
Biomutant Review – A Flawed Mutation

Biomutant Review – A Flawed Mutation

Review
Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight