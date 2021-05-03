Marvel Debuts Eternals Footage, Announces New Movie Titles

Marvel Entertainment today released a video that celebrates motion pictures. The relationships established in over 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are shown, as are some of the greatest moments, like when Captain America wields Mjölnir in Avengers: Endgame.

The video then transitions to what's coming next. We get a brief tease of new footage from both Black Widow (hitting theaters on July 9) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (opening on September 3). Marvel also gives us our first look at Eternals, the next team-based superhero epic that will release on November 5.

Marvel then shows the logos and dates for the next batch of films. In that listing, Marvel debuts new names and dates for a couple of films that had working titles. Black Panther 2 is called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Captain Marvel 2 is called The Marvels, implying Carol Danvers will be teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. Here's a rundown of the rest of the films that are coming and when when can flock to theaters (and potentially our streaming devices) to see them:

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Remember, this list doesn't include what's coming next to Disney+. Hot off of the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel has plenty of shows on the way. Here's what's next:

Loki – June 11

What If...? – 2021

Hawkeye – 2021

Ms. Marvel – 2021

Moon Knight – 2021

She-Hulk – TBA

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special – TBA

Secret Invasion – TBA

Ironheart – TBA

Armor Wars – TBA

I am Groot – TBA

Untitled Wakanda Series – TBA

Untitled Echo Series – TBA