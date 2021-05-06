gamer culture

Incredible Pokémon Pikachu And Charmander "Life-Sized" Statues Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on May 06, 2021 at 01:50 PM

While you don't have to catch 'em all, you might want to grab these two amazing Pokémon "life-sized" statues of Pikachu and Charmander, though you may want to make sure you've got some deep pockets in order to do that. 

Revealed over on Big Bad Toy Store, two new Pokémon statues have been spotted, but they definitely don't come in cheap. For those that love the adorable Charmander, this cute little fire starter is available to pre-order for a whopping $599.99. If you want to go the winking Pikachu route, you're going to need to prepare to shell out $869.99 in order to nab one. 

Interested? Here's what you need to know: 

Charmander

This adorable Pokémon tribute can be seen atop a fiery base that features LED lights giving a flame-like glow. His adorable smile adds to his charm, but the accurate detailing is truly what makes him pop. 

  • 14.5 x 10.63 x 9.45 inches (37cm x 27cm x 24cm)
  • Made of polystone and plastic
  • Features LED lights in base
  • Highly detailed

Pikachu

With a cheeky wink and a cute, friendly face, Pikachu can be seen holding a Poke Ball, filled to the brim with electricity. The detail, composition, and effects truly bring this beloved Pokemon to life in stunning detail, making him the perfect addition to any collection.

  • 20.07 x 12.20 x 12.20 inches (51cm x 31cm x 31cm)
  • 1/1 Scale
  • Made of polystone and plastic
  • Features LED lights and sound effects
  • Highly detailed

Whether you're nabbing one, both, or none, you can learn more about these two new Pokémon statues right here. Both are anticipated to ship out sometime in Q4 of 2021. 

What do you think about the newly revealed Pokémon statues? Is this a must-have for you, or is the price tag a little much? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

[Source: BBTS via Twitter]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
