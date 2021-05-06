Harness The Power Of Darkness With A Life-Sized Millennium Puzzle From Yu-Gi-Oh

The Yu-Gi-Oh series has its fair share of awesome collectibles. Whether you're talking about the broad range of collectible cards the series is centered on or the various figures and statues featuring the likes of Yugi, Kaiba, Blue Eyes White Dragon, and more, the devout Yu-Gi-Oh fan can easily show off their love for the property. However, perhaps one of the coolest (and surprisingly affordable) collectibles of Yu-Gi-Oh is now available for pre-order.

Often seen dangling around Yugi's neck, the Millennium Puzzle is a powerful artifact in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh. Announced earlier this year, the Millennium Puzzle model kit is available for pre-order now. Not only is this model kit life-sized at nearly three inches tall, but you actually have to assemble the pieces. While the kit includes an instruction manual on how to remove the pieces from the packaging and assemble the individual pieces, you have to rely on your puzzle-solving skills and intuition to actually assemble the Millennium Puzzle.

If you're hoping to add the Millennium Puzzle to your bookshelf, display case, or everyday attire, you can pre-order the puzzle now at one of the links found below. The Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Ultimagear Model Kit is set to release sometime in the August, September time frame coming in at the $44 price point. If you're more interested in the game of Yu-Gi-Oh, Legacy of the Duelist lets you relive classic duels from the beloved animated series. If you're more of a mobile gamer, Duel Links can scratch that free-to-play CCG itch.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store, Entertainment Earth via Cheap Ass Gamer on Twitter]

Any Yu-Gi-Oh fans out there excited enough for the franchise to nab one of these bad boys? What's your favorite part of the iconic franchise that makes you want to du-du-du-DUEL? Sound off in the comments below!