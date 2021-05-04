The Simpsons Star Wars Short Is Loaded With Fun Fan Service

I loved watching The Simpsons, but I can't remember the last time I sat down to see what this family has been up to. It feels like it was at least a decade ago. With 32 seasons under its belt, this show has unprecedented staying power, and Disney+ could breath new life into it, especially with shorts like today's Star Wars Day surprise.

Titled Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, the newest Simpsons short is loaded with Star Wars fan service, and doesn't overstay its welcome. In any given scene, you may want to pause the show just to see how much Star Wars content is crammed onto screen. I especially loved the cameo of what appears to be a baby version of Kylo Ren.

True to Maggie's form, the episode is designed as a silent comedy, although BB-8 does talk through most of it. The episode delivers a lightsaber battle, a pretty damn good Death Star joke, and an unexpected death. It's well worth watching, and even impresses with its credits sequence, which features a number of pieces of art that again blend Star Wars and The Simpsons in fun way.

I don't think this short will get me back into The Simpsons, but I did walk away pleased by it, and knowing that there's still plenty of life left in this long-running animated series.

