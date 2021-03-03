gamer culture

Mass Effect Trilogy: Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set Reveal Ahead Of Legendary Edition Release

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 03, 2021 at 01:09 PM

The Mass Effect Trilogy: Legendary Edition is just a few short months away, and to celebrate the musical stylings of the fully calibrated remaster, SpaceLab9 has revealed a brand new trilogy vinyl collection box set for N7 fans to enjoy. 

The company took to Twitter to share our first look at the vinyl set with its white backdrop and cutout N7 logo emblazoned on the front. The collection is set to go live to pre-order on March 4 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern and will include 85 tracks from the trilogy specifically tailored to the vinyl format: 

We recently sat down with composer Jack Wall, who worked on the original trilogy, ahead of the vinyl's official reveal. You can learn more about his time with the iconic BioWare franchise, as well as his other work on IPs like Call of Duty, with our full interview right here

While he worked on the trilogy as a whole, he took the leadership role with the Mass Effect 2 soundtrack. "Working on Mass Effect 2 was challenging," Wall told us. "BioWare was really trying to do something new and I know it was a challenge for them as well. Everything came down to the wire to get the game out on time. But we did it, and I believe Mass Effect 2 has one of the best endings of any game ever, I'm really proud to be a part of it."

The entire team's work on the trilogy was incredible. From the dramatic lows to the ecstatic highs, the Commander Shepard-driven OST remains one of my top five musical experiences in gaming to-date (alongside Mega Man and Halo, of course). 

Pre-orders go live on March 4 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern sharp, so don't miss out! You can learn more at the retailer's site right here. You can also learn more about the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition with our hub linked below for all of our exclusive coverage for our February cover story! 

On
On
Off
Off
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Exclusive Coverage
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Mass Effect Legendary Editioncover

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Review
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

News
Final Fantasy VII Remake For PS5 Will Cost $70

Final Fantasy VII Remake For PS5 Will Cost $70

News
EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

News
Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

News
The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

gamer culture
Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

News
New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

opinion
Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

News
Genshin Impact&#039;s Hu Tao Revealed

Genshin Impact's Hu Tao Revealed