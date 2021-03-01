Trump Soundalike Goes On Rant About Bowser And Mario

Most people seem to agree that Super Mario World 3D + Bowser's Fury is a good game. One of the major features of the new Bowser's Fury campaign is that Bowser is now enormous – far bigger than his usual forms. You may think it's neat that Mario must confront a mountain-sized nemesis, but not everyone feels that way. How does former United States President Donald Trump feel about it? Truthfully, he probably doesn't care. But if he did care, and if he decided to go on a rant about it, it would probably sound something like the video below.

Twitter user James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) has a unique ability to impersonate the former president's voice, which he has used in the past to create a series of videos that approximate unlikely speeches from Trump. The latest one hits close to gamers' hearts, focusing on the Super Mario 3D World re-release on Switch, and the new Bowser's Fury content. You can give it a listen for yourself:

OMG TRUMP UNLEASHES 'FURY' ON BIDEN ADMIN IN TRIUMPHANT CPAC SPEECH: "UNDER [BIDEN], BOWSER... TOO BIG, [SUPER] MARIO CAN'T KEEP UP!!" pic.twitter.com/cv7lqEkldf — James Austin Johnson (@shrimpJAJ) February 28, 2021

The funny tirade hits all the big points: Bowser's ridiculous size, the implausibility of a cat-like Mario being able to stop him, and how we sometimes even used to play tennis with Bowser. He even muses about the declining interest in 2D Mario adventures.

If you want to know why Bowser is so furious in the first place, you can watch Game Informer's own Alex Van Aken play through the entirely of Bowser's Fury below. He manages to get through it all in just under three hours.

For more presidential humor, you can check out our (now-outdated) feature that matches all 45 Chrono Cross party members to America's first 45 presidents. It's very important.