exclusive

Watch This Exclusive Clip Of Superman Wrecking Things In Injustice

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 13, 2021 at 03:40 PM

The animated film Injustice will have a segment during this Saturday’s DC FanDome event, but we have an exclusive clip from the movie before the festivities kick-off. In case you’re new to the Injustice lore, Superman has gone bad after Joker kills Lois Lane and establishes a global dictatorship to enforce essentially martial law. That doesn’t sit well with Batman and others, and a civil war erupts between DC’s roster of heroes and villains. 

The clip below provides a glimpse of how Superman flexes his strength to, shall we say, convince the leaders of the world to bend to his whim. 

Injustice takes its story from the pair of well-received fighting games of the same name developed by Netherrealm Studios, the team behind the Mortal Kombat series. It also draws upon the comic series that came after those games. You can buy it on October 19 on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. For a longer and darker look at the film, check out the previous Red Band trailer here

DC FanDome should be an exciting event for fans. On the gaming side, the celebrity-laden show will have new looks at Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We’ll also get new trailers and updates for films such as The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Black Adam, not to mention the myriad of DC TV series. The all-digital convention kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. Unlike last year's show, the event takes place in one day and will run for about four hours. You can watch it at the event's official website here

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Injustice 2cover

Injustice 2

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:
Injustice: Gods Among Uscover

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Platform:
Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360
Release Date:

Popular Content

Preview
Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Preview
What&#039;s New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

What's New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

News
Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Review
Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

News
Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Exclusive Video
Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Holiday Buying Guide 2021

Game Informer's Holiday Buying Guide 2021

News
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

News
SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

Preview
Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed

Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed