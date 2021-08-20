exclusive
Here's An Exclusive Look At Serial Cleaners' Tech-Savvy Vip3r

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 20, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Serial Cleaners is the upcoming sequel to 2017’s Serial Cleaner. Whereas in the first game, you played a single cleaner, as in a person paid to clean up crime scenes, this time you control four of them. It’s slated to arrive in early 2022, and we have an exclusive trailer showing off the youngest member of your crew. Meet Erin Reed, AKA Vip3r. 

The four cleaners are unique in both personality and skill-set. That said, Serial Cleaners remains a single-player experience, and you'll alternate between characters to relieve grisly murder scenes of their evidence. The squad includes Bob C. Leaner, a well-rounded character ideal for those who prefer a sneaky, methodical approach. Lati is a nimble cleaner adept at limbing, jumping, and sliding out of danger. Psycho Haldor “Hal” Boen takes a more in-your-face approach by knocking out guards and slicing up dead bodies using his trusty chainsaw. Finally, there’s our girl Vip3r. 

Vip3r may not be the most physically imposing member of her squad of cleaners, but her high intellect and tech-savvy prowess make up for it. She’s able to hack into computer terminals and short circuit electrical devices across long distances, adding a high-tech edge to a dirty profession. Get to know her by watching the trailer above. 

The first game was all about stealthily mopping up bloody floors and removing bodies while avoiding guards and other hazards. Serial Cleaners ups the ante with more open-ended map designs, non-linear storytelling complete with dialogue choices (and consequences). Serial Cleaners also drops its setting 20 years into the future, taking place in 1999 New York City on New Year's Eve. 

Serial Cleaners comes to PC and unspecified consoles early next year.

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!

