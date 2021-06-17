Xbox Design Labs Is Open To Make The Xbox Controller Of Your Dreams

After putting the service on hiatus prior to the arrival of the Xbox Series consoles, Microsoft is reopening the Xbox Design Lab and is selling user-created controllers again. This time, the newest version of the Xbox wireless controller is for sale and set for complete customization.

Those looking to customize a new set of sticks will have many of the choices available previously in the design studio. Ushering the new controller design into the Lab is the arrival of 3 new colors: electric volt, pulse red, and shock blue, all of which have been on stock controllers in the past. There are a total of 18 colors to choose from which can be used in any combination on the front, back, bumpers, analog sticks, triggers, and d-pad. The face buttons have their own options as well including the new black text on color the ABXY buttons, and black icons on a white background option for the view, menu, and share buttons. There seems to be a staggering amount of choices to make a unique controller.

Microsoft is touting their use of recycled plastics in some of the controller colors. James Hunter, Senior Director of Strategy and Business at Xbox has a blog post on the reopening of the service, and talks about the use of this new kind of plastic in the controllers. “Most of our color options are made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight. These color options will reduce the amount of waste plastic that ends up in landfills and ensure we are all doing our part to take care of the planet,” says Hunter. This may not be the only change coming to this product; Hunter continues, “Our team is hard at work developing new processes, testing new materials, and innovating so that we can continue to evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience.”

Ordering one of these colorful controllers will run $69.99, while an optional laser engraving will be an additional $9.99. The current standard Xbox controller design is the only option available for customization at this time. Sorry to anyone looking for a spicier Elite Series 2 or Adaptive Controller.



How do you feel about the new color additions? What’s missing from the service that you’d like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments, and check out all the sweet new games coming to Xbox throughout the year and beyond!