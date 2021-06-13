Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced

Koei Tecmo Games and Square Enix Japan have teamed up to develop “a bold new vision for Final Fantasy.” This new action game has been dubbed Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The trailer which played as the finale to the Square Enix E3 show had plenty of in-game footage. A t-shirted blonde character battled alongside two allies his squad in gothic environments, revealing this is a departure from the gameplay one would expect from a classic Final Fantasy. The footage also featured the classic Final Fantasy character Garland who claims he has now become “chaos,” a word that is uttered throughout the footage.

Final Fantasy Origin is being developed by Team Ninja and featuring character designs from legendary Final Fantasy director and producer Tetsuya Nomura.

The trailer announced a demo is coming to PlayStation 5 “soon.”

