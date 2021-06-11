E3 2021

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

by Marcus Stewart on Jun 11, 2021 at 12:29 PM

Season 4 of Netflix’s Castlevania series wrapped up the show for good, but it won’t be the last time the legendary franchise graces the small screen. During Netflix’s Geeked Week livestream today, Castlevania’s principal creators confirmed that a new show is in the works and will spotlight Richter Belmont.  

Executive producer Kevin Kolde, director Sam Deats, and assistant director Adam Deats shared a brief synopsis for the yet-to-be-titled shows. While we don’t know any story details, the show is set in 1792 France in the midst of the French Revolution and will also co-star Maria Renard alongside Richter. Unfortunately, there was no word on a premiere date. 

Richter is one of the more prolific Belmonts in Castlevania lore. Debuting in 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (perhaps better known to westerners as Castlevania: Dracula X),  he’s a young but powerful descendant of Simon Belmont and a master vampire killer. During the events of Rondo of Blood he rescues Maria Renard, a 12-year old orphan, spellcaster/vampire huntress, and distant relative of the Belmont Clan, who serves as a secondary playable character. Keep in mind that Rondo of Blood also takes place in 1792. Needless to say that the series will likely take heavy inspiration from that game’s events the way the previous show draws its story from Castlevania III.

A certain generation of Castlevania fans probably know Richter best from his brief playable segment during the intro of Rondo’s direct sequel, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Symphony’s prologue serves as a recap of Rondo’s conclusion, with players defeating Dracula (after engaging in the now-famous opening conversation) and Richter vanishing afterwards to serve a key role in the game’s plot. Of course these days, you can find Richter throwing down in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the echo fighter for Simon Belmont.

So Castlevania fans, are you excited to see a new series centered on Richter and, likely, Rondo of Blood as a whole? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis