E3 2021

Live-Action Resident Evil Movie Reboot Cast Revealed, Including Lance Reddick As Wesker

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM

Netflix is closing out its Geeked Week today with new looks at The Witcher, Cuphead, and more. The festivities also gave us our first real look at the live-action Resident Evil movie reboot called Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. With characters like Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Jill Valentine returning, the upcoming movie will be separate from the previously shared animated TV series but aims to capture the spirit of the horror franchise much in the same way. 

While not a trailer like we were hoping for, the cast line-up looks incredible. May I also take a moment to gush that Lance Reddick is included in this cast as Albert Wesker, because that's amazing! 

The primary cast is revealed in the above post, including Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nunez, Siena Agudong. 

It will be interesting to see the characters we've known for so long once more, this time sans Milla Jovovich. Even more so with the director's name behind it found in Johannes Roberts. The upcoming movie reboot also has an all-star team behind the film, including Robert Kulzer as producer (Paul W.S. Anderson's Resident Evil movies), James Harris (I Am Not A Serial Killer), Hartley Gorenstein (The Boys), and Martin Moszkowicz as executive producer. Alex Zhang (Greyhound) and Victor Hadida are slated to co-executive produce, with Colin Scully and Alex Westmore overseeing the entire live-action take. 

With so many Resident Evil experiences happening at once, including Resident Evil Village's recent release and the upcoming TV series, it will be interesting to see how this new movie reboot compares. The original Paul W.S. Anderson series was met with a lot of excitement at their start, but each new movie seemed to stray further and further away from what Resident Evil means to fans of the franchise. 

We'll be able to see more for ourselves when Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City makes its theatrical debut on September 3. 

