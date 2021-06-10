E3 2021
    &bnsp;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gigehy64WEQ

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Gets A Release Date And A Terrifying Collector's Edition

by Kimberley Wallace on Jun 10, 2021 at 04:55 PM

Supermassive Games just recently pulled back the curtain on the third entry in its Dark Pictures Anthology, but it saved some surprises for Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. During the live stream, a trailer showcased more of the tension and horrors awaiting a military group that gets trapped in an underground temple with a nest of monsters hungry for blood. 

Up until this point, we didn't have a release date, let alone any idea what these monsters even looked like in House of Ashes. Supermassive unveiled the horrifying creatures at the end of the trailer above, but not before revealing an October 22 release date alongside "The Pazuzu" collector's edition (pictured below), which offers a figurine of the creepy creature (10 cm), exclusive art print, stickers of the cast, eclipse pin, collector's box, and more. The Pazuzu edition is a Bandai Namco store exclusive.   

When we talked to director Will Doyle, he said: “The creatures in House of Ashes are some of the most complicated we’ve ever made. But through hand animation and motion capture, we’ve created a monster that is very believable, very threatening, and very dangerous."

Finally seeing one up close, it certainly looks like a horrifying menace that I wouldn't want to be trapped in an enclosed space with, but I'm sure I'll have my fun outsmarting and besting them. 

House of Ashes marks the first time enhanced versions will be available for the new-gen systems (PS5, Xbox Series X/S). It is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. 

For more on House of Ashes, we recently broke down everything you need to know about the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology. 

On
On
Off
Off
Kimberley Wallace
Kimberley Wallace
Features Editor
Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashescover

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Feature
Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

Why Fans Are Excited After Possible Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Old Chicago Teaser

E3 2021
Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Will Feature Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, And More

Mod Corner
This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower

This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower