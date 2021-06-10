E3 2021

Planet Of Lana Is A Stunning Indie Adventure With Adorable Floofballs

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 10, 2021 at 02:06 PM

Summer Game Fest is going on right now, and while there were a few amazing triple-A reveals, a very charming indie adventure made its way center stage. Planet of Lana features a stunningly artistic world for players to explore, but let's be real for a second: whatever that black little floofball is, we need it. 

From Wishfully Studios, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game that challenges a young girl with her adorable little friend to embark on a new mission of heroics. The world that she and her floofy companion must venture through is a colorful whirlwind of beauty and inspirational exploration, a planet that used to be untainted by the corruption of mankind. Through disharmony that has been slowly unraveling the balance between mankind and nature, a new danger awaits on the horizon in the form of a faceless army that is anything but friendly. Luckily, that doesn't spell out the disaster that one might think.  

"This isn't a story about war," said the studio on the game's official website. Instead, it's a story about the journey to keep a beautifully peaceful planet exactly that: beautiful and peaceful. It looks absolutely stunning, and a peaceful game we could easily see on the Nintendo Switch. 

The beautiful off-world journey is slated for a 2022 release, though we don't know an exact release date or what platforms it will be coming out on. 

Missed anything from Summer Game Fest so far? Don't worry; we've got you covered! Be sure to mosey on over to our E3 2021 hub here for news, watch-alongs, wrap-ups, and more! Feel free to also drop your thoughts on Planet of Lana in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

