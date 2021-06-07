Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Will Not Appear At Ubisoft Forward

Back in February, Ubisoft indefinitely delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Fans of the series were likely hopeful that this week's Ubisoft Forward might shed light on the game’s status. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has confirmed that the remake will not be making an appearance.

Ubisoft confirmed the news via Twitter (as sighted by Fanbyte) stating that while the game is making “great progress” it’s not ready to pull the curtain back on it again just yet.

On the (sort of) bright side, the statement confirms that the remake is projected to launch sometime next year. A bummer, but it's good to know that we shouldn't expect the game this year. Check out the full statement below.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was announced last September and is being developed by Ubisoft India. It serves as an enhanced upgrade of the 2003 classic and features modernized controls, re-recorded dialogue by the original voice cast, and improved visuals (although some fans have argued it could look better).

The remake was originally scheduled to launch January 21. It was then delayed to March 18. Regardless of when it releases, it will cost $39.99 and be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s still no word if native PS5/Xbox Series X/S versions are in the works.

Ubisoft Forward will air Saturday, June 12 – the first day of E3 2021 – at 12 p.m. Pacific. So far, Ubisoft has confirmed the show will include updates on games such as the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction (formerly known as Quarantine), Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A pre-show will air one hour earlier at 11 a.m. and will have announcements for Watch Dogs: Legion, For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, and other titles. To keep up with the ever-changing E3 press conference times, we put a handy schedule together that you can view here.

Are you disappointed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is skipping E3 this year? What else do you hope to see at Ubisoft Forward? Share your thoughts in the comments