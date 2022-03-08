digital issue

The Forspoken Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Brian Shea on Mar 08, 2022 at 12:50 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Forspoken! Following today's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.

The issue launches later this week on our third-party subscription apps, including Kindle and Nook.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

