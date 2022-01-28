digital issue
Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Digital Issue Is Now Live

by Brian Shea on Jan 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM

If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Elden Ring, the latest game by From Software! Following this week's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsersiPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.

The issue launches later this week on our third-party subscription apps, including Kindle and Nook.

Not a digital subscriber yet? Convert your existing print subscription or start a new subscription here.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Senior Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Email Twitter

