This Borderlands Cosplayer Brings "The Fall Of Handsome Jack" To Life In Incredible Cosplay

The cosplay community is one that I will never fail to be in awe of. The sheer love and dedication that goes into crafting our own spins on some of the most beloved characters in games, movies, and TV is both impressive and inspiring. What's also inspiring is this Borderlands cosplayer's take on the "Fall of Handsome Jack" because I was sure this was a screenshot at first glance.

The cosplay account is actually a duo, Mary and Feinbobi, a couple that usually cosplays together when bringing their love of gaming to the forefront. The pair has even done a few Borderlands cosplays together, but this one is solely focused on the villain we hate to love and love to hate: Handsome Jack himself.

Mary and Feinobi Cosplay

I've covered quite a few of this couple's cosplay conquests in the past and have been following the pair on Instagram for a few years now. Watching how they manipulate makeup and special effects, paired with expertly laid out lighting and setting the scene, has been an incredible ride. While I don't think I have the patience to ever get to their level of skill, it's always amazing to see what new creative visions they come up with next. And this Handsome Jack cosplay? Almost enough to make me feel bad for the character. Almost.

Mary and Feinobi Cosplay

The photos captured by Aleksander Photography only add to the magic of this particular Borderlands tribute, creatively using lighting, shadows, and angles to set the scene. It's a beautiful tribute even if there isn't a Butt Stallion in sight.

Interested in seeing more from this cosplaying duo? Check out their Instagram page right here! You can also shop around in their Etsy store too if you're feeling that cosplay itch too.

