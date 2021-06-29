cosplay

This Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Cosplayer Shares Stunning Urbosa Cosplay

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 29, 2021 at 10:25 AM

With our latest look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 during this year's E3 2021 Nintendo showcase, it's easy to see why so many have this particular universe on the brain. The first open-world adventure for the Breath series was expansive, beautiful, and a joy to traverse. While we wait to see what the sequel has to offer, one Breath of the Wild cosplayer brings her Urbosa cosplay to life in stunning detail. Which, of course, sent me down the rabbit hole of looking at her previous cosplays, and now I'm just sitting here thinking about how I can't even sew a button on correctly and basking in the talent that the cosplay community continues to share. 

The cosplayer in question goes by CutiePieSensei on socials, and her cosplay portfolio includes everything from Metroid to Apex Legends - even Marvel. But we're here to talk about her Urbosa take because, let's be real: it's pretty awesome. 

For those that may not know, Urbosa is a Gerudo champion who is the master of the Divine Beast Vah Naboris. She's incredibly skilled with her ability to control and craft lightning with Urbosa's Fury, and her strength of character could be felt from a mile away while in Breath of the Wild. Known for her sisterly love for Zelda and her heroic efforts at protecting those around her, Urbosa is definitely one of those characters we hope to see more from in the future. She has also invaded other games along the Nintendo vertical, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 

CutiePie absolutely nailed the look. From the chest piece to the adorning jewelry seen on her neck and hairline, the attention to detail is impressive, especially for a character design that looks deceptively simple. And can we also talk about that wig styling? Because as someone that has tried my hand at it for my own cosplay, that control over the wig to match the character is pretty dang awesome.

If you like the cosplayer seen above, consider supporting her and her craft with her creative hub here. Feel free also to shout out your thoughts on her cosplay take in the comment section below!

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequelcover

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildcover

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Platform:
Switch, Wii U
Release Date:

