collectibles

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Bastila Shan Statue Revealed

by Matt Miller on Aug 16, 2022 at 01:44 PM

The Knights of the Old Republic remake sounds like it may be running into some trouble, but fans of the original classic BioWare game have reason to celebrate. Celebrated collectibles maker Gentle Giant is prepping a new statue depicting one of the central characters of the original game. Jedi Knight Bastila Shan has never looked better.

The action-posed figure depicts Bastila Shan in battle with a Guardian Droid in the ruins of Dantooine, one of the early sites players visited in the game. The statue is made of PVC, and looks to feature some impressive sculpting and paint work. The yellow-hued double-bladed lightsaber in mid-swing is a particular highlight.

 

If it’s been a few years since you ventured into the classic Star Wars RPG, Bastila Shan was a Jedi Master many thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. Among other gifts provided by the Force, she had the rare capability known as battle meditation, which could be used to boost her allies and demoralize her enemies. At one point, she was tortured and turned to the dark side by Darth Malak, and the player is given a choice of how to interact with her – including options to redeem or kill her.

The new statue is steering toward launch in spring of 2023, but pre-orders open in just a few days, on 8/19 over at Gentle Giant’s official site. Suggested retail price is 80 republic credits, or $80 if you prefer your local currency.

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republiccover

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Platform:
Switch, Xbox, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 15, 2003 (Xbox), 
November 19, 2003 (PC), 
September 7, 2004 (Mac), 
May 30, 2013 (iOS), 
December 23, 2014 (Android), 
November 11, 2021 (Switch)
Matt Miller
Matt Miller
Magazine Content Director
Matt Miller has been with Game Informer since 2004. He has a special interest in the evolution of game design, the tabletop hobby, and the crafting of interactive narrative.
Email Twitter

Popular Content