Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Will Premiere During Summer Game Fest

Mortal Kombat 1’s incredible cinematic debut trailer ignited the collective excitement of a fanbase champing at the bit to see it in action. Looks like they'll only have to wait a couple more weeks.

Host Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest will include the gameplay premiere of Mortal Kombat 1, presented by NetherRealm Studios head, Ed Boon. The annual live summer showcase of new video game trailers and world premieres will be livestreamed on June 8, beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the first entry of the new timeline following the events of Mortal Kombat 11. So far, all we know about its gameplay are Kameo Fighters, a new feature described by NetherRealm Studios as a unique roster of partner fighters that aid players during matches. It feels all but confirmed that we'll see this mechanic in action at SGF alongside the game's other bells and whistles ahead of its September 19 launch.

